SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next winter storm was located in the Pacific Northwest on Monday evening.
The Shreveport National Weather Service has the ArkLaTex under a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday and Thursday.
Significant accumulations of ice are possible especially over east Texas and northwest Louisiana.
Heavy snow could occur over the I-30 corridor.
Snow may start showing up Tuesday night over northern sections.
By Wednesday morning, all of the area may see frozen precipitation. Northern sections could get snow while southern areas could have freezing rain/sleet.
More is forecast Wednesday afternoon.
By Thursday morning, all the precipitation is expected to be snow.
And it's forecast to taper off by Thursday afternoon.
Stay tuned for updates.
