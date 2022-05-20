MINDEN, La. -- Police in Minden are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon that apparently damaged the vehicle of NFL star L’Jarius Sneed.
Minden police confirmed to KTBS they were on the scene of an shooting incident that happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Police said gunshots were fired but no one was hurt in the shooting.
NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo said Sneed's car was damaged by gunfire during the incident.
Sneed was not injured, but he was questioned and released by police in connection with the incident, according to that report.
Sneed is a defensive back for the Kansas City Chiefs and played in college at Louisiana Tech.
He is a native of Minden.