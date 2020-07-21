MIAMI - The National Hurricane Center says a tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over western Cuba, the northwestern Bahamas, southern Florida and the adjacent Atlantic and Caribbean waters.
Gradual development of this system is possible while it moves west-northwestward during the next few days. This system is expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Tuesday, the central Gulf on Wednesday and the northwestern Gulf on Thursday and Friday.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Tuesday afternoon.
A second system of showers and thunderstorms has become better organized in association with a low pressure system located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles.
Environmental conditions are expected to be somewhat conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form during the next day or two while the low moves westward at around 10 mph over the tropical Atlantic. By the weekend, however, less favorable conditions should limit additional development, the hurricane center said.