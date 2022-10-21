Friday Football Fever Forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Clear skies, less breeze, low humidity and temperatures in the 70s is the outlook for tonight's games.

Enjoy!

Catch all the scores and highlights tonight at 10:30 p.m. on Friday Football Fever showing on KPXJ CW 21.

