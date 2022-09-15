Meteorologist
SHREVEPORT, La. - Nice weather is forecast for this evening's games. At the start, temperatures will be in the 80s. By half time through the 4th quarter, expect the 70s. Rain is not in the outlook.
Enjoy!
