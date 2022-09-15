Thursday Evening Football Game Forecast
Thursday Evening Football Game Forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Nice weather is forecast for this evening's games.  At the start, temperatures will be in the 80s.  By half time through the 4th quarter, expect the 70s.  Rain is not in the outlook.

Enjoy!

