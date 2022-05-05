BATON ROUGE, La. - Longtime East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy Nick Tullier, wounded six years ago in an ambush on law officers following Alton Sterling-related protests, died Thursday, his family said. He was 47.
Tributes poured in from all circles. Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said he was heartbroken to learn of the death, and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome called Tullier a "true hero" for his effort to protect Baton Rouge. She directed that flags be lowered to half-staff at government buildings to honor the fourth officer killed in the 2016 attack along Airline Highway.
Tullier's family posted notices on their personal Facebook pages. The death was also reported at "Nick Tullier Strong," a page dedicated to news about the deputy's recovery and rehabilitation.
"God has gained his best angel this morning," it added shortly after 8 a.m.
James Tullier, the deputy's father, posted simply "Our precious son died."
