SHREVEPORT, La. - Tap the brakes on those across the board pay raises for City of Shreveport employees. That is what Councilman John Nickelson is asking of his colleagues.
A series of budget amendments to help pay for raises of 13% for every city employee -- public safety and non-public safety -- was on the agenda as the council met in work session. The measures are set to be voted on Tuesday.
But Nickelson emailed Mayor Adrian Perkins and the rest of the council asking them to delay a decision on the raises. He said that would give the administration time to come up with "a funding mechanism."
Nickelson wrote that "a 13% pay raise across the board is not sustainable," and could eventually leave the city with "a negative operating reserve.
"I cannot support an across the board compensation increase that could do long-term damage to our city," Nickelson added.
He reached his conclusion after asking the city's internal auditor to study the cost of the raises.
It found that this year, 13% raises for non-public safety employees would cost an additional $7.8 million dollars. For public safety, that would be an additional $12.9 million. So that's a total of nearly $21 million in added yearly payroll.
The first two years of raises would be paid for with a combination of money from the American Rescue Plan, the city's reserve and budget shifting.
Nickelson alluded to following years requiring budget cuts or higher taxes to make the payroll.
Nickelson's fellow Republican on the council, Grayson Boucher, said he opposes across-the-board raises as proposed. He agrees with Nickelson that it's not sustainable.
Through his spokesperson, Perkins declined comment for this story. Other council council members also failed to respond.
Three Democrats came out in support of the plan with Perkins last month. Tabatha Taylor, Jerry Bowman and James Green sponsor the budget amendments. They would just need one more vote.
The council recently added an additional Democrat with interim member Alan Jackson taking the District E seat vacated by James Flurry.