SHREVEPORT, La. -- City Councilman John Nickelson caught many by surprise by announcing that he won't run for re-election when his term ends this year.
Nickelson broke the news at a meeting of the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association. He was quoted as saying that his work on the council was taking too much time away from his law practice.
Nickelson told KTBS in a written statement, "I love our city and serving on the Council is a great privilege. But I've decided not to seek a second term."
The Republican has given Mayor Adrian Perkins strong pushback since they were both sworn after the 2018 election. Most recently, Nickelson called for an investigation into the city's finance office after whistleblower claims of illegalities -- including Perkins' travel expense reports. That move appeared to get Nickelson kicked off the council's Audit & Finance committee that he chaired. The council's new chairman, James Green, enacted the move.
Nickelson also locked horns with Perkins over the city's insurance coverage and a new recycling contract.
Matters really hit a boil two years ago, when the two clashed over the mayor's move to make Henry Whitehorn the city's Chief Administrative Officer. The verbal showdown led to a walkout by Nickelson and the council's other two Republicans at the time.
Political analyst Scott Hughes, for one, is not surprised that Nickelson won't run again. That's because of upcoming redistricting could solidify a 5-2 Democrat majority.
"I think Nickelson's looking at, 'Do I want to serve four more years on a council where I'm going to clearly be the minority voice on the council? I will not have a chance to do the things I really wanted to do.'
"And I think his kids are getting a older, and he's decided to perhaps just go and work on the law practice," Hughes said.
Hughes believes the District C seat will remain in Republican hands.
Broadmoor Neighborhood Association Vice President Bill Robertson praised Nickelson for his work on the council. Robertson described what candidate he'd like to see as the next representative.
"Someone who's focused on the nuts and bolts -- the infrastructure, the roads, the solid waste collection, police and fire, those kinds of things. And let someone else do the flashy stuff," Robertson said.
Robertson says he doesn't know who that'll be yet. But he expects a lot of people to run for the office. Qualifying for the November election is July 20-22.
The council's only other current Republican, Grayson Boucher, says he'll decide by the end of the month whether he's running for re-election. He says his property appraisal business has also suffered during his work on the council.