SHREVEPORT, La. – Damilola Bamidele Isaac Samuel, 22, a Nigerian citizen, has been sentenced for using fraudulent ATM bank cards to steal $260,726.09 from over two dozen Regions Bank customers, including elderly victims, U.S. Attorney David Joseph announced Thursday in a news release.
Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. ordered Samuel to serve 33 months in federal prison and pay full restitution in the amount he stole. Samuel, who pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, will be subject to deportation once released.
According to court documents, Samuel conspired with others to steal the money from Regions Bank customers using fraudulently obtained ATM debit cards. Samuel carried out an account takeover scheme by setting up accounts in legitimate bank customer’s names then transferring money from the customer’s legitimate account into the fake accounts. On multiple occasions, Samuel was captured on surveillance cameras using ATM cards associated with the accounts.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon H. Whitten prosecuted the case.