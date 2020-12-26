SHREVEPORT, La. -- When the pandemic hit America's shores in mid-March, a lot of places shutdown out of precaution. Even amid the uncertainty involving the coronavirus and the economy, some questioned whether we would see a so-called "baby boom." Nine months later, there's no definitive answer.
Hospitals are still overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. Doctors say, in some ways, it's a relief there has not been a huge increase. This week, the Washington Post reported the first babies conceived and born in the pandemic are arriving, and the numbers are expected to increase in the coming months. In the Shreveport/Bossier area, some hospitals have already seen a noticeable bump.
"We're seeing an uptick in in those deliveries here," said Brian Crawford, the chief administrative officer of Willis-Knighton Health System. "We've got a great set of OB-GYN doctors at Pierremont, Willis-Knighton South and Bossier who are glad to see the increases and happy to deliver those new infants."
Willis-Knighton still has strict visitation rules in place, especially given the pandemic. Patients in the maternity wards are only allowed to have one visitor at a time, and they have to be screened and have their temperature tested.