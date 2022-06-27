UPDATE posted 11:30 a.m. June 27
SHREVEPORT, La. -- No arrests are expected in the road rage incident on Saturday in a busy grocery store parking lot that sent one man to the hospital, Shreveport police said Monday in a news release.
Shreveport police identified Harry Dubin as the one responsible for shooting Donald Gonsoulin.
Detectives said the incident started at a red light on Line Avenue when Gonsoulin got out of his vehicle and charged at Dublin's car. Gonsoulin then confronted Dublin a second time in Brookshire's parking lot. Gonsoulin attempted to get inside Dublin's vehicle and that's when Dublin shot Gonsoulin from inside, police said.
Gonsoulin's injuries were describes as non-life threatening.
ORIGINAL STORY posted at 7 p.m. June 25
SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was taken into custody, while the other went to the hospital after what Shreveport police call a road rage incident Saturday afternoon.
Shreveport police Lt. Peter Darcy says he's not sure where it started, but it ended in the parking lot of Uptown Shopping Center in the 4800 block of Line Avenue.
Darcy says both men are 60 years old. He says the victim got out of his vehicle, approached the other car and began banging on the driver's window, trying to get the driver to get out of the vehicle.
"It appears that person inside that vehicle shot from inside the vehicle and hit that victim who was hammering on his window to got out of that car, " said Darcy.
KTBS 3 has learned the victim was shot with a .45-caliber handgun. His injury is described as non-life-threatening. According to one officer, the thickness of the vehicle's glass took the brunt of the bullet's force.
The driver who fired his weapon was taken into custody for questioning.
