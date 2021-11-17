MANSFIELD, La. -- DeSoto sheriff's deputies and Mansfield police are continuing their investigation into a report of an armed man firing gunshots in a Mansfield neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
A person of interest was detained Tuesday night for questioning. However, no arrest has been made, DPSO spokesman Mark Pierce confirmed Wednesday morning.
Concern about residents' safety prompted the sheriff's office to ask everyone in the area around Division and Church streets to stay indoors during the afternoon hours as dozens of law enforcement officers searched the area.
The show of force was in response to a 911 call around 3:30 p.m. about a "suspicious person" carrying a firearm in the neighborhood. Deputies responded and identified the armed man only as a white male.
Deputies heard gunshots and saw the man run. A resident in the area also reported hearing a barrage of gunshots.
There was no confirmation the man shot at anyone.
Deputies and police officers scoured the area on foot. Some were accompanied by their K-9s. The DPSO helicopter also searched from the air.
The person of interest was located around 7 p.m., putting an end to the coordinated search. Officers still kept a presence in the neighborhood overnight.
Pierce said more information may be released as the investigation progresses today.