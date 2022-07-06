MINDEN, La. – Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker and his investigators met with the district attorney’s office Wednesday morning to discuss information gathered in a July 4th shooting in Springhill and how they will proceed.
The case could be taken to a grand jury for review.
So far, no arrests have been made. But the investigation is continuing.
An 18-year-old who was one of the two shot remains in critical condition, but he is alert and responding, Parker said. The second victim, a juvenile, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Parker said eight teenagers – ranging in age from 15 to 18 – were involved in a fight that took place Monday afternoon in the middle of state Highway 157 east of Springhill. Both groups then split up, one leaving the scene and the other going to a nearby house.
Witnesses told deputies the juveniles in the car returned and began shooting at the group that was sitting on the porch at the house. Those on the porch returned fire, hitting the two teens in the car.
The car was later located and seized. Deputies also recovered a gun from a well at the house. The gun was reported as stolen, Parker said.