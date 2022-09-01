Shreveport, LA -- A federal magistrate Thursday ordered a Bossier City Police sergeant and his associate to be held without bond as an embezzlement and drug case moves forward against them. In his oral ruling on detention, U.S. Magistrate Mark L. Hornsby said, “I find that this is a flagrant abuse of power by a person wearing a police uniform and driving a police vehicle.”
Bossier City police Sgt. Harold “B.J.” Sanford, 52, the head of the police officers’ union, is accused in federal court of concocting a scheme to embezzle union funds and conduct both bogus and legitimate fundraising for charities, then using money to fraudulently obtain prescription painkillers. His associate, Mitch Morehead, is also accused in the alleged scheme.
Judge Hornsby said during his ruling Thursday that he found Sanford to be a “danger to the community” based on evidence presented by Asst. U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook. Some of that evidence included allegations of intimidating an apartment complex manager where Sanford worked security. Sanford and Morehead appeared for both a detention and preliminary hearing, which is a review of the evidence to determine probable cause.
Judge Hornsby also ruled that Morehead would remain in custody because he was considered a flight risk. Hornsby noted that Morehead has no ties to this community and while here has been living in motels, while working for Sanford.
Also Thursday, more evidence was revealed as the federal government was required to put on evidence. The federal government’s lone witness was FBI Agent Raquel Mobley who under examination by Van Hook answered questions about how she and other agents uncovered the alleged plot to illegally acquire prescription opioids. Mobley testified that the drugs were often acquired by Morehead who would go to local doctor’s offices, the prescriptions then being filled at local CVS and Walgreen pharmacies. The pills, both oxycodone and hydrocodone were then turned over the Sanford and given to his wife. Mobley testified that Sanford would sometimes pick up the drugs while driving his Bossier City Police Department issued vehicle. Sanford’s wife, who was in the courtroom for the hearing, is not charged. Several phone calls were played for the court between Sanford and Morehead. When FBI agents closed in on Morehead at his Bossier City motel, he asked to go inside his room and change clothes before going with them. While inside, he called Sanford to tell him what was happening. Sanford told Morehead not to talk, and to erase his phone immediately. Sanford also told him that he would get him an attorney. Judge Hornsby called the command to erase his phone an “obstruction of justice.”
Agent Mobley also testified that when the FBI served a search warrant at the Bossier Police Department Sunday, she believed Sanford showed up. But when he recognized federal agents were already there, he drove off. Sanford was arrested later that day after turning himself in.
KTBS has learned the Bossier City police union's vice president and two others who hold positions with the union are on administrative leave, pending an investigation.
A criminal complaint was filed Monday in federal court.
Authorities say Morehead has received implied threats to keep quiet. And KTBS sources say Sanford told Morehead he knew the right people to have someone harmed. Once both learned the FBI was closing in, Morehead was told to keep quiet, sources say.
Both men are currently held in separate areas of Caddo Correctional Center. Law-enforcement officers are routinely jailed in special areas for personal security reasons.
In the criminal complaint, the FBI said it began investigating Sanford in January after getting tips about money being embezzled from the police union's fundraiser account. Sanford and Morehead were "running real and fake fundraisers, from which they are taking money for personal use," Mobley wrote.
The FBI obtained a court-approved wiretap in June and began monitoring Morehead’s cell phone calls and texts. The FBI said agents intercepted conversations about the amounts of painkillers being obtained, costs, Morehead getting money for a doctor’s visit and being driven to the doctor, and the delivery of painkillers.
A Bossier Police spokesman this week would not comment on whether it was conducting any internal investigation.
Sanford is on administrative leave from the Police Department.
The case will be back before Judge Hornsby on September 14 at 8:30 a.m.