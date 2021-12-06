MANSFIELD, La. – No citations were issued in an accident that claimed a Shreveport man’s life earlier this year in the DeSoto Parish landfill.
That’s the finding of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to documents KTBS received through a public records request.
The accident happened on March 22 when the cab of the commercial garbage truck was crushed by the bed of another truck that tipped over while unloading at Mundy Landfill east of Mansfield. The driver, Anthony Ray Smith, 57, died at the scene. His passenger escaped without serious injury.
Smith had been a driver for Live Oak Environmental for three years. He parked the truck and was waiting in line to dump his load. A FDF Energy LLC 18-wheel truck with a 30-foot dump trailer was adjacent to the waste truck.
The FDF driver lifted the trailer to about its peak of 23 feet to unload soil material when it became unstable and began to tip over, the OSHA report states. The end of the dump truck trailer fell onto the driver’s side of the cab. The trucks were about 30 feet apart.
The OSHA inspector said in closing conference notes he did not observe any violations and “no citations will be issued per my inspection.”
Safety issues at the landfill were the topic of discussion at a DeSoto Police Jury meeting in October. Police Juror Thomas Jones mentioned the fatal accident and other non-fatal turnovers -- one of which happened about two weeks later -- at the landfill saying, “We need to get them on solid footing. … We can’t continue to let that happen."
Solid Waste Committee Chairman Greg Baker said the spring rainfall contributed to the problems. But work was underway to make improvements.
Equipment was purchased to measure compaction where the trucks are off-loading.
“That’s your major concern, is getting the top of the landfill compacted enough so your trucks can stand up,” Baker said.
Also, mats have been placed for a more solid foundation for the tractor-trailers. The off-loading spot is designated and will only be relocated when the landfill elevation goes up.
Without naming names, Baker also said “the operator” is looking at limiting his trucks from "going so high."
Additionally, a landfill supervisor is stationed at the top of the hill to keep a closer eye on all incoming trucks. He’ll have the authority to stop a truck from dumping its load if he’s not satisfied with the area where they are working.
“If a truck is leaning any, he is to do whatever he has to do to stop it from dumping,” Baker said.
This was the first fatality reported at the 240-acre landfill, located on U.S. Highway 84 east of Mansfield, since its opening.