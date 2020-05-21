SHREVEPORT, La. -- Some parents of youth soccer players are raising a red card at CABOSA. That's after the Caddo Bossier Soccer Association announced that not only is it cancelling the rest of its spring season because of the coronavirus shutdown -- it's also not going to refund the fees families paid to play.
One complaint KTBS received from a parent, wishing to be anonymous, says, "They claim they have 3,000 soccer club members at $140 a player. What are they doing with the $400,000 if they're not playing soccer?"
CABOSA Recreational Director Matt Cluderay emailed parents Wednesday about what he calls "the tough decision" to cancel the season.
About refunds, Cluderay wrote, "A lot of our costs occur before the start of the season, maintenance costs, field upkeep, goals, insurance, administrative costs, etc. This means CABOSA must administer a no refund policy once a program or season has begun."
CABOSA Executive Director says the club actually has only 1,195 recreational players that paid fees of $125. He says some teams were able to play half of the eight-game season.
CABOSA is trying to smooth things over with soccer families. It's offering free upcoming tryouts, two free four-day summer camps in late July, and an extended fall season that costs $99.
KTBS found some youth leagues, such as Shreveport Little League, hope to restart its seasons early next month when Louisiana moves toward Phase 2 of reopening.
A family associated with Bossier's City's youth soccer league and Haughton's Dixie League baseball said they got refunds for their cancelled seasons.
The mayors of Shreveport and Bossier City jointly ordered a pause for youth sports until at least June 8.