BATON ROUGE, La.-- Several bills introduced at the Louisiana State Capitol have one thing in common-education. But, this one isn't about what your child is taught. It is about what they are called.
House Bill 81 would require teachers and all school employees to only use the name and gender the student has on their birth certificate.
Under the bill, if a student wants to go by a different name or pronoun they will have to get written permission from their parents.
School employees still won't be required to use the new pronoun if it conflicts with their religious beliefs.