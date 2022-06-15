HOPE, Ark. -- Hempstead County investigators and detectives from the Hope Police Department continue to process the vehicles discovered at Allen's Ferry Landing on the Little River on Tuesday.
Sheriff James Singleton said no evidence as of yet has been obtained as to the ownership of the first vehicle, which was found in about 30 feet of water. It was so deteriorated that it broke into two pieces when it was pulled up. It was searched at the riverside and there was no evidence of human remains inside.
Late last night, the second vehicle, a 1989 Toyota, was towed to the sheriff’s impound yard by Red River Service so investigators and detectives could begin processing it on Wednesday morning.
They sifted through the mud that had settled in the vehicle in a search for possible human remains but so far none have been found.
Investigators determined the Toyota was last registered in 1991.
The investigation is ongoing, Singleton said.