In-person classes are canceled at northwest Louisiana schools because of ongoing issues related to last week's winter storms. 

The following is what to expect this week from each school district:

CADDO PARISH

As Caddo Parish and the City of Shreveport continue to address unprecedented concerns including water shortages across the school system, Caddo’s schools and sites will remain closed on Monday before moving to virtual instruction for all students beginning Tuesday and continuing through the rest of the week. Based on current conditions, students and staff will return for in-person instruction on March 1.

“We know that the primary concern for our families and our staff is to have their basic needs filled in the form of drinkable water and access to water for members of their household to be able to take a shower or wash clothing and dishes. Until that basic need is met for a majority of our population, we can’t possibly ask them to be fully concentrated on education. Our primary focus must be on ensuring our stakeholders have these needs met and met with an assurance of safety before we can move back to in-person operations,” Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree said.

With municipalities currently providing assurances, water services will be restored before Tuesday with boil advisories in place through the rest of the week. During this time, teachers will have the option of working from their classrooms or from home based on their situation. A key component of the district’s decision to move to virtual instruction by Tuesday is the limited availability of water needed for drinking and cooking at school sites in the coming days.

While school sites will be closed, the district is actively committed to working with the City of Shreveport, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and the Parish of Caddo to develop outreach efforts that address immediate needs.

BOSSIER PARISH

Bossier Schools and the virtual program will remain closed Monday to enable our principals and maintenance crews to assess and address concerns at schools and give families an additional day to restore some sense of normalcy at home.

Classes will resume Tuesday.

DESOTO

DeSoto students were already scheduled to be off Monday, which is the last day of winter break. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday. 

SABINE

Due to power outages and water system issues, Monday will be a virtual learning day for all students. Teachers will update virtual learning assignments.
 
Students without electricity should begin online assignments once power is restored. Students will be given extra time if they have no power. Students with paper packets will continue completing those assignments.
 
All campuses plan to open on Tuesday.
 
NATCHITOCHES
 
Remote learning will continue Monday. The district is still waiting on more information on the status of water pressure and electricity throughout the parish before making a decision regarding the rest of the week.
 
District leaders will make an announcement by noon Monday regarding what school will look like for Tuesday through Friday. 
 
RED RIVER
 
Lack of adequate water supply in Coushatta means classes are canceled for Monday. District leaders are finalizing a plan to make up lost instructional time for students. 
 
An update will be given by 4 p.m. Monday concerning Tuesday. 
 
BIENVILLE
 
Schools are closed Monday because of road conditions and low water pressure at some of the campuses. Classes will resume Tuesday. 
 
CLAIBORNE
 
Schools are closed Monday. A decision about Tuesday will be made after the roads are assessed Monday afternoon. 
 
WEBSTER
 
Schools remain closed Monday because of road conditions and multiple areas still without water. Students may login to Google classroom for optional assignments. 
 
 
