MANY, La. – A Sabine Parish grand jury chose not to indict a Zwolle man in the June shooting death of his girlfriend.
The panel returned a no true bill Monday in the case pending against Michael Curtis Packer, 61. He was charged with manslaughter.
The shooting happened as Packer and Shanda Malmay, 54, were struggling over a handgun, authorities said. Malmay died of a single gunshot wound to the upper chest.
Packer told officers he and Malmay, who lived together at a residence in the 500 block of Oosta Road in Zwolle, were fighting over possession of the .22-caliber revolver when it discharged.
Deputies found Malmay's body in the garage doorway of the house when they arrived. Packer was still there.