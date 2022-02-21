SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police reported only one arrest and no major incidents during Saturday's Krewe of Centaur parade, the city said Monday in a news release.
The parade returned to the city following a break in 2021 because of COVID-19.
Shreveport police received help from Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies, state troopers and the city's marshal office to provide security. SPD’s auxiliary officers also played a vital role in providing support to law enforcement agencies, the city said, and the same group will staff the Krewe of Gemini parade on Saturday.
The Department of Public Works placed five garbage trucks to barricade major roadways. This offset costs for additional personnel, according to the city.