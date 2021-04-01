BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Losing a job during the pandemic is stressful enough. But adding to that for many in Louisiana is the frustration of not receiving unemployment benefits -- and not getting answers as to why.
"I have called off and on since January the 16th. I'm told my profile is fine. There's nothing else to do. There's hundreds of people in the same predicament I am," Kristie Anderson says she's been told.
That's when she can get someone from the Louisiana Workforce Commission on the phone.
"Everything's automated. You very rarely speak to a person," Anderson says. "You have to hold between two and four hours to actually speak to a person. And then when you speak to that person, they can't help you. So they transfer you and you're lost. Either the phone hangs up or you hang on until the office closes at 5. They just click the line."
Anderson usually gets an automated message saying that because of the high number of calls, the state's unemployment office in Baton Rouge can't answer her.
But another automated message leaves her even more baffled. That's the message she gets when she checks her account. She dialed it up while we were there.
The automated voice message said, "The balance on your claim is $4,224. The total paid is zero dollars."
"I want to know why I have $4,000 in there and my bank account is in a negative. And I can't get the money," Anderson says, noting that the money should be automatically deposited in her bank account.
Anderson says she filed for unemployment benefits in mid January, and hasn't seen a penny.
We asked the Louisiana Workforce Commission for a response. They have not commented on Anderson's particular case.
But in a statement on the overall situation statewide, Press Secretary Marina Gelpi-Clay wrote, in part, "The LWC has worked to streamline processes as much as possible and continues to make every effort to pay benefits to those eligible to receive them as quickly as possible."
The statement went on to say they've seen a record number of people impacted by the pandemic, while also implementing four different federal relief programs for extended benefits.
However, Anderson says she had no trouble receiving jobless benefits last year amid the pandemic. That was after she was let go from another job at a hotel in March of 2020, just as the pandemic slammed the hospitality industry. She said she began receiving benefits within a couple of weeks, and continued until she found her next job.
"The payments came like clockwork," she says.
Several other people have contacted the KTBS 3 newsroom with complaints similar to Anderson's.
A Shreveport woman, wanting only her first name of Karen to be used, says an LWC staffer yelled at her over the phone, "I've got 250 other calls on hold!"
The latest statistics from the Louisiana Workforce Commission show the state's unemployment picture is improving. The rate dropped half a percent to 7.1% in February statewide.
Caddo Parish is not faring as well, however, at 8.6%. Bossier is below the state level, at 5.4%. Desoto is at 6.6%, and Webster is at 7.1%. The data shows the Shreveport area lost 3,200 jobs in December.