Spc. Aaron Robinson, left, of the La. Army National Guard, gives her first COVID-19 shot to Southern University student Brooklyn Robinson, of Beaumont, Texas, during a vaccine drive Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 inside the Student Center of the John B. Cade Library, held through the Jags4Vax program. The event, hosted by the SU Ag Center and open to Southern University students, faculty, staff, and the general public, vaccinated about 50 people Wednesday, according to organizers. Individuals participating in the event could also be eligible for the Shot For $100 incentive card. Jags4Vax is funded through an EXCITE (Extension Collaborative on Immunization Teaching and Engagement) grant, in collaboration with the United States Department of AgricultureÕs (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Photo by Travis Spradling, The Advocate)
BATON ROUGE, La. - For more than a decade, Dr. John Vanchiere has traveled to K-12 schools across north Louisiana to provide students, who might never see a doctor otherwise, with routine immunizations.

He leads one of seven teams on contract with the Louisiana Department of Health that make it easy for kids — with their parents’ permission — to get vaccinated on campus against illnesses like influenza, whooping cough and, more recently, COVID-19.

But a pair of state lawmakers, with histories of sowing doubts about the safety and efficacy of vaccines, want to see the long-running program come to an end.

Under two bills filed ahead of the regular legislative session that begins Monday, Louisiana would prohibit schools from hosting vaccine events, of any kind, on school property.

