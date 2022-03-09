BATON ROUGE, La. - For more than a decade, Dr. John Vanchiere has traveled to K-12 schools across north Louisiana to provide students, who might never see a doctor otherwise, with routine immunizations.
He leads one of seven teams on contract with the Louisiana Department of Health that make it easy for kids — with their parents’ permission — to get vaccinated on campus against illnesses like influenza, whooping cough and, more recently, COVID-19.
But a pair of state lawmakers, with histories of sowing doubts about the safety and efficacy of vaccines, want to see the long-running program come to an end.
Under two bills filed ahead of the regular legislative session that begins Monday, Louisiana would prohibit schools from hosting vaccine events, of any kind, on school property.
