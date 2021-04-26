Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/26
increase increase
Bienville 1,450 cases, 76 deaths,
Bossier 11,562 cases, 26 261 deaths,
Caddo 24,323 cases, 66 683 deaths,
Claiborne 1,276 cases, 49 deaths,
DeSoto 2,379 cases, 63 deaths,
Lincoln 3,361 cases, 6 85 deaths,
Natchitoches 3,060 cases, 4 75 deaths,
Red River 778 cases, 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,405 cases, 52 deaths,
Webster 3,460 cases, 7 90 deaths,
Statewide 387,996 cases 9,436 deaths
Increase 910 6
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)