COVID-19

Here are the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/5

 

                                           increase            increase

Bienville            1,445 cases, 7         76 deaths,     

Bossier            11,343 cases, 25      260 deaths,    

Caddo              23,863 cases, 35      675 deaths,     

Claiborne          1,268 cases,             48 deaths, 

DeSoto              2,349 cases, 9          63 deaths,       

Lincoln              3,313 cases, 9          84 deaths,  

Natchitoches     3,019 cases,            74 deaths,  

Red River             776 cases,             31 deaths,  

Sabine               2,371 cases, 10        51 deaths,      

Webster            3,403 cases, 17        88 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        381,272 cases        9,312 deaths

Increase              1,259                       4

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

