Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/5
Bienville 1,445 cases, 7 76 deaths,
Bossier 11,343 cases, 25 260 deaths,
Caddo 23,863 cases, 35 675 deaths,
Claiborne 1,268 cases, 48 deaths,
DeSoto 2,349 cases, 9 63 deaths,
Lincoln 3,313 cases, 9 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 3,019 cases, 74 deaths,
Red River 776 cases, 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,371 cases, 10 51 deaths,
Webster 3,403 cases, 17 88 deaths,
Statewide 381,272 cases 9,312 deaths
Increase 1,259 4
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)