Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/20
increase increase
Bienville 1,453 cases, 4 76 deaths,
Bossier 11,503 cases, 45 260 deaths,
Caddo 24,188 cases, 36 683 deaths,
Claiborne 1,278 cases, 4 49 deaths,
DeSoto 2,374 cases, 5 63 deaths,
Lincoln 3,343 cases, 6 85 deaths,
Natchitoches 3,046 cases, 1 75 deaths,
Red River 777 cases, 2 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,395 cases, 52 deaths,
Webster 3,427 cases, 89 deaths,
Statewide 386,105 cases 9,410 deaths
Increase 359 13
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)