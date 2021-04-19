COVID-19

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/20

 

                                           increase            increase

Bienville            1,453 cases, 4          76 deaths,     

Bossier            11,503 cases, 45      260 deaths,    

Caddo              24,188 cases, 36      683 deaths,        

Claiborne           1,278 cases, 4         49 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,374 cases, 5         63 deaths,       

Lincoln               3,343 cases, 6         85 deaths,  

Natchitoches      3,046 cases, 1         75 deaths,  

Red River              777 cases, 2         31 deaths,  

Sabine                2,395 cases,            52 deaths,      

Webster              3,427 cases,           89 deaths, 

Statewide       386,105 cases         9,410 deaths

Increase                359                      13

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

