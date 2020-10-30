COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/30:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 614 cases,               35 deaths, 

Bossier                4,339 cases, 17         121 deaths,    

Caddo                10,262 cases, 56         396 deaths,     

Claiborne               603 cases, 2             26 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,037 cases, 7             35 deaths,    

Lincoln                1,688 cases, 9             50 deaths,    

Natchitoches       1,503 cases, 8             28 deaths,   

Red River               446 cases, 4             24 deaths,  

Sabine                 1,005 cases, 1             15 deaths,     

Webster               1,490 cases, 8             41 deaths,    

Statewide         182,270 cases            5,705 deaths

Increase                  434                         11

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

79
85
95
622
200