Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/30:
Bienville 614 cases, 35 deaths,
Bossier 4,339 cases, 17 121 deaths,
Caddo 10,262 cases, 56 396 deaths,
Claiborne 603 cases, 2 26 deaths,
DeSoto 1,037 cases, 7 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,688 cases, 9 50 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,503 cases, 8 28 deaths,
Red River 446 cases, 4 24 deaths,
Sabine 1,005 cases, 1 15 deaths,
Webster 1,490 cases, 8 41 deaths,
Statewide 182,270 cases 5,705 deaths
Increase 434 11
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)