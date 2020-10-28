Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/28:
increase increase
Bienville 610 cases, 4 35 deaths,
Bossier 4,286 cases, 27 120 deaths,
Caddo 10,146 cases, 41 395 deaths,
Claiborne 603 cases, 26 deaths,
DeSoto 1,030 cases, 3 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,676 cases, 4 49 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,493 cases, 10 28 deaths,
Red River 438 cases, 2 24 deaths,
Sabine 1,001 cases, 28 15 deaths,
Webster 1,483 cases, 40 deaths,
Statewide 181,443 cases 5,676 deaths
Increase 503 10
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)