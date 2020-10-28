COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/28:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 610 cases, 4             35 deaths,  

Bossier                4,286 cases, 27         120 deaths,   

Caddo                10,146 cases, 41         395 deaths,     

Claiborne               603 cases,                26 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,030 cases, 3             35 deaths,    

Lincoln                1,676 cases, 4             49 deaths,    

Natchitoches       1,493 cases, 10           28 deaths,   

Red River               438 cases, 2             24 deaths,  

Sabine                 1,001 cases, 28           15 deaths,     

Webster               1,483 cases,               40 deaths,    

Statewide         181,443 cases            5,676 deaths

Increase                  503                         10

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

