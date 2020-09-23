Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 9/23:
increase increase
Bienville 473 cases, 5 32 deaths,
Bossier 3,181 cases, 43 106 deaths,
Caddo 8,360 cases, 48 349 deaths,
Claiborne 502 cases, 21 deaths,
DeSoto 893 cases, 9 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,199 cases, 8 47 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,103 cases, 7 25 deaths,
Red River 351 cases, 21 deaths,
Sabine 840 cases, 1 13 deaths,
Webster 1,217 cases, 6 22 deaths,
Statewide 162,645 cases, 5,225 deaths
Increase 440 7
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)