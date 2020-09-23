COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 9/23:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 473 cases, 5        32 deaths, 

Bossier                3,181 cases, 43     106 deaths,   

Caddo                  8,360 cases, 48     349 deaths, 

Claiborne                502 cases,           21 deaths,  

DeSoto                    893 cases, 9        35 deaths,    

Lincoln                 1,199 cases, 8        47 deaths,    

Natchitoches        1,103 cases, 7        25 deaths,   

Red River                351 cases,           21 deaths,  

Sabine                     840 cases, 1        13 deaths,     

Webster                1,217 cases, 6        22 deaths,     

Statewide          162,645 cases,      5,225 deaths

Increase                   440                      7

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

