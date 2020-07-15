COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/15:

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   4,606 cases,    84   249 deaths    

Bossier                 1,403 cases,    33     39 deaths 

Webster                  564 cases,    10     12 deaths  

Claiborne                156 cases,      2     10 deaths 

DeSoto                    461 cases,    12     21 deaths  

Bienville                  275 cases,      3     28 deaths  

Lincoln                    468 cases,       8    19 deaths

Red River                  98 cases,       3      9 deaths   

Sabine                     242 cases        6      1 death

Natchitoches           443 cases,     10     14 deaths  

Statewide           84,131 cases,         3,351 deaths

Increase               2,089                       14

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        247 deaths (as of 7/9)

