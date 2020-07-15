The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/15:
Caddo 4,606 cases, 84 249 deaths
Bossier 1,403 cases, 33 39 deaths
Webster 564 cases, 10 12 deaths
Claiborne 156 cases, 2 10 deaths
DeSoto 461 cases, 12 21 deaths
Bienville 275 cases, 3 28 deaths
Lincoln 468 cases, 8 19 deaths
Red River 98 cases, 3 9 deaths
Sabine 242 cases 6 1 death
Natchitoches 443 cases, 10 14 deaths
Statewide 84,131 cases, 3,351 deaths
Increase 2,089 14
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 247 deaths (as of 7/9)