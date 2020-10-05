Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/6:
increase increase
Bienville 507 cases, 8 33 deaths,
Bossier 3,473 cases, 46 108 deaths,
Caddo 8,974 cases, 90 371 deaths,
Claiborne 541 cases, 4 23 deaths,
DeSoto 929 cases, 7 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,448 cases, 9 48 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,233 cases, 7 26 deaths,
Red River 365 cases, 24 deaths,
Sabine 899 cases, 4 14 deaths,
Webster 1,342 cases, 9 28 deaths,
Statewide 169,044 cases, 5,402 deaths
Increase 506 9
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)