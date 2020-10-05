COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/6:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 507 cases, 8          33 deaths, 

Bossier                3,473 cases, 46       108 deaths,   

Caddo                  8,974 cases, 90       371 deaths,  

Claiborne                 541 cases, 4          23 deaths,  

DeSoto                    929 cases, 7          35 deaths,    

Lincoln                 1,448 cases, 9          48 deaths,   

Natchitoches        1,233 cases, 7          26 deaths,   

Red River                365 cases,             24 deaths,  

Sabine                     899 cases, 4          14 deaths,     

Webster                1,342 cases, 9           28 deaths,     

Statewide         169,044 cases,      5,402 deaths

Increase                  506                      9

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

