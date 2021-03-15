COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/15

 

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,436 cases,            73 deaths,     

Bossier            11,223 cases, 13      254 deaths,   

Caddo              23,634 cases,           660 deaths,    

Claiborne           1,265 cases, 3         44 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,319 cases,            62 deaths,      

Lincoln               3,264 cases,            84 deaths,  

Natchitoches      2,982 cases,            74 deaths,  

Red River              776 cases,            30 deaths, 

Sabine                2,321 cases,            50 deaths,      

Webster              3,367 cases, 5         84 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        375,261 cases           9,148 deaths

Increase                 171                        19

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

