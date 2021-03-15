Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/15
Bienville 1,436 cases, 73 deaths,
Bossier 11,223 cases, 13 254 deaths,
Caddo 23,634 cases, 660 deaths,
Claiborne 1,265 cases, 3 44 deaths,
DeSoto 2,319 cases, 62 deaths,
Lincoln 3,264 cases, 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,982 cases, 74 deaths,
Red River 776 cases, 30 deaths,
Sabine 2,321 cases, 50 deaths,
Webster 3,367 cases, 5 84 deaths,
Statewide 375,261 cases 9,148 deaths
Increase 171 19
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)