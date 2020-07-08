The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/8:
Caddo 3,946 cases, 111 243 deaths
Bossier 1,099 cases, 43 36 deaths
Webster 459 cases, 11 12 deaths
Claiborne 135 cases, 7 10 deaths
DeSoto 394 cases, 4 19 deaths
Bienville 248 cases, 4 28 deaths
Lincoln 366 cases, 11 19 deaths
Red River 66 cases, 1 9 deaths
Sabine 130 cases, 21 1 death
Natchitoches 340 cases, 6 14 deaths
Statewide 70,151 cases, 3,231 deaths
Increase 1,888 20
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 241 deaths (as of 7/2)