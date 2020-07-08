COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

RELATED: The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/8:

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   3,946 cases,  111   243 deaths  

Bossier                 1,099 cases,    43     36 deaths  

Webster                  459 cases,    11     12 deaths  

Claiborne                135 cases,     7      10 deaths 

DeSoto                    394 cases,     4      19 deaths

Bienville                  248 cases,     4      28 deaths  

Lincoln                    366 cases,    11     19 deaths

Red River                  66 cases,     1       9 deaths   

Sabine                     130 cases,   21       1 death

Natchitoches           340 cases,     6      14 deaths  

Statewide           70,151 cases,        3,231 deaths

Increase               1,888                      20

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        241 deaths (as of 7/2)

68
71
84
560
160