COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/11

 

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,432 cases,            72 deaths,    

Bossier            11,185 cases, 1        253 deaths,  

Caddo              23,592 cases, 15      657 deaths,    

Claiborne           1,259 cases, 1         44 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,314 cases, 4         62 deaths,      

Lincoln               3,266 cases, 2         84 deaths,  

Natchitoches      2,972 cases,            74 deaths,  

Red River              774 cases,            29 deaths, 

Sabine                2,317 cases,           50 deaths,      

Webster              3,359 cases,           83 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        373,972 cases           9,094 deaths

Increase                 441                        16

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

82
89
100
655
215