The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 8/4
Caddo 6,324 cases, 25 281 deaths
Bossier 2,192 cases, 74 73 deaths
Webster 840 cases, 14 13 deaths
Claiborne 227 cases, 6 11 deaths
DeSoto 675 cases, 13 24 deaths
Bienville 354 cases, 1 30 deaths
Lincoln 773 cases, 53 24 deaths
Red River 192 cases, 3 11 deaths
Sabine 585 cases, 50 10 deaths
Natchitoches 716 cases, 25 17 deaths
Statewide 124,461 cases, 3,937 deaths
Increase 3,615 27
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 272 deaths (as of 7/27)