The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 8/4

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   6,324 cases,     25   281 deaths      

Bossier                 2,192 cases,     74     73  deaths   

Webster                  840 cases,     14     13  deaths    

Claiborne                227 cases,      6      11 deaths   

DeSoto                    675 cases,     13     24 deaths     

Bienville                  354 cases,      1      30 deaths      

Lincoln                    773 cases,     53     24 deaths        

Red River                192 cases,      3      11 deaths    

Sabine                     585 cases,     50     10 deaths 

Natchitoches           716 cases,     25     17 deaths    

Statewide         124,461 cases,         3,937 deaths

Increase               3,615                       27   

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        272 deaths (as of 7/27)

