COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/9:

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   4,055 cases,  109   243 deaths  

Bossier                 1,177 cases,    78     36 deaths  

Webster                  490 cases,    31     12 deaths  

Claiborne                140 cases,    14     10 deaths 

DeSoto                    394 cases,     4      20 deaths  

Bienville                  254 cases,     6      28 deaths  

Lincoln                    383 cases,    17     19 deaths

Red River                  69 cases,     3       9 deaths   

Sabine                     157 cases,   27       1 death

Natchitoches           362 cases,   22     14 deaths  

Statewide           71,994 cases,        3,247 deaths

Increase               1,843                      16

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        241 deaths (as of 7/2)

