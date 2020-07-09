The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/9:
Caddo 4,055 cases, 109 243 deaths
Bossier 1,177 cases, 78 36 deaths
Webster 490 cases, 31 12 deaths
Claiborne 140 cases, 14 10 deaths
DeSoto 394 cases, 4 20 deaths
Bienville 254 cases, 6 28 deaths
Lincoln 383 cases, 17 19 deaths
Red River 69 cases, 3 9 deaths
Sabine 157 cases, 27 1 death
Natchitoches 362 cases, 22 14 deaths
Statewide 71,994 cases, 3,247 deaths
Increase 1,843 16
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 241 deaths (as of 7/2)