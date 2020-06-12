COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

RELATED: The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/12:

                                        increase          increase

Caddo                  2,794 cases, 9   210 deaths  

Bossier                   488 cases, 4     26 deaths

Webster                 206 cases,  2       8 deaths

Claiborne                 73 cases,  1     10 deaths 

DeSoto                   269 cases,  3     17 deaths

Bienville                 170 cases,  3     24 deaths  

Lincoln                   202 cases,  6     18 deaths

Red River                 52 cases,          7 deaths  

Sabine                      53 cases   1     

Natchitoches          188 cases,  6     13 deaths 

Statewide          44,995 cases,       2,883 deaths

Increase                523                     9

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        213 deaths (as of 6/8)

63
68
81
539
145