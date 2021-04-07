COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/7

 

                                           increase            increase

Bienville            1,446 cases,            76 deaths,     

Bossier            11,353 cases, 11      260 deaths,    

Caddo              23,899 cases, 22      676 deaths,      

Claiborne          1,267 cases,             49 deaths, 

DeSoto              2,355 cases, 3          63 deaths,       

Lincoln              3,315 cases,             84 deaths,  

Natchitoches     3,024 cases,             74 deaths,  

Red River             776 cases,             31 deaths,  

Sabine               2,376 cases,             51 deaths,      

Webster            3,409 cases, 3           88 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        381,721 cases        9,332 deaths

Increase                 719                     11

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

