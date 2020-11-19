COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Northwest Louisiana confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 11/19:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 687 cases, 2            35 deaths, 

Bossier                5,370 cases, 200       136 deaths,    

Caddo                11,803 cases, 210       418 deaths,    

Claiborne               679 cases, 10           28 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,152 cases, 11           35 deaths,    

Lincoln                2,013 cases, 20           53 deaths,     

Natchitoches       1,835 cases, 18           38 deaths,  

Red River               544 cases, 2             25 deaths, 

Sabine                 1,188 cases, 13           18 deaths,    

Webster               1,685 cases, 17          47 deaths,    

Statewide         202,743 cases           5,951 deaths

Increase               2,073                        15

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

