Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 11/19:
Bienville 687 cases, 2 35 deaths,
Bossier 5,370 cases, 200 136 deaths,
Caddo 11,803 cases, 210 418 deaths,
Claiborne 679 cases, 10 28 deaths,
DeSoto 1,152 cases, 11 35 deaths,
Lincoln 2,013 cases, 20 53 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,835 cases, 18 38 deaths,
Red River 544 cases, 2 25 deaths,
Sabine 1,188 cases, 13 18 deaths,
Webster 1,685 cases, 17 47 deaths,
Statewide 202,743 cases 5,951 deaths
Increase 2,073 15
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)