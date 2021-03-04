COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/4:

 

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,427 cases, 7         71 deaths,    

Bossier            11,154 cases, 15      246 deaths, 

Caddo              23,500 cases, 16      648 deaths,    

Claiborne           1,261 cases,            43 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,306 cases, 1         60 deaths,     

Lincoln               3,258 cases, 8         84 deaths,  

Natchitoches      2,971 cases,           73 deaths, 

Red River              775 cases,           29 deaths, 

Sabine                2,313 cases, 7        50 deaths,      

Webster              3,349 cases, 1        81 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        371,630 cases           8,986 deaths

Increase                 750                        18

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

