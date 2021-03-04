Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/4:
increase increase
Bienville 1,427 cases, 7 71 deaths,
Bossier 11,154 cases, 15 246 deaths,
Caddo 23,500 cases, 16 648 deaths,
Claiborne 1,261 cases, 43 deaths,
DeSoto 2,306 cases, 1 60 deaths,
Lincoln 3,258 cases, 8 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,971 cases, 73 deaths,
Red River 775 cases, 29 deaths,
Sabine 2,313 cases, 7 50 deaths,
Webster 3,349 cases, 1 81 deaths,
----
Statewide 371,630 cases 8,986 deaths
Increase 750 18
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)