COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/15

 

                                           increase            increase

Bienville            1,449 cases,            76 deaths,     

Bossier            11,442 cases, 13      260 deaths,    

Caddo              24,055 cases, 34      681 deaths,       

Claiborne           1,272 cases, 6         49 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,370 cases, 9         63 deaths,       

Lincoln               3,339 cases, 3         85 deaths,  

Natchitoches      3,038 cases,            75 deaths,  

Red River              774 cases, 1          31 deaths,  

Sabine                2,385 cases, 1          52 deaths,      

Webster             3,418 cases,              89 deaths, 

Statewide       384,292 cases         9,388 deaths

Increase                 791                       9

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

83
91
103
658
219