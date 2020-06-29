COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/29:

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   3,260 cases,  49   232 deaths 

Bossier                    836 cases,  11     29 deaths 

Webster                  409 cases,           10 deaths 

Claiborne                116 cases,    2     11 deaths 

DeSoto                    341 cases,   5     18 deaths

Bienville                  220 cases,          26 deaths  

Lincoln                    314 cases,    2    18 deaths

Red River                  60 cases,            8 deaths   

Sabine                       77 cases,            1 death

Natchitoches           280 cases,          14 deaths  

Statewide           57,081 cases,      3,091 deaths

Increase                  845                      5

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        231 deaths (as of 6/26)

