The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/29:
Caddo 3,260 cases, 49 232 deaths
Bossier 836 cases, 11 29 deaths
Webster 409 cases, 10 deaths
Claiborne 116 cases, 2 11 deaths
DeSoto 341 cases, 5 18 deaths
Bienville 220 cases, 26 deaths
Lincoln 314 cases, 2 18 deaths
Red River 60 cases, 8 deaths
Sabine 77 cases, 1 death
Natchitoches 280 cases, 14 deaths
Statewide 57,081 cases, 3,091 deaths
Increase 845 5
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 231 deaths (as of 6/26)