Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/22
increase increase
Bienville 1,457 cases, 4 76 deaths,
Bossier 11,536 cases, 15 260 deaths,
Caddo 24,211 cases, 35 683 deaths,
Claiborne 1,275 cases, 49 deaths,
DeSoto 2,377 cases, 4 63 deaths,
Lincoln 3,351 cases, 4 85 deaths,
Natchitoches 3,056 cases, 75 deaths,
Red River 775 cases, 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,398 cases, 3 52 deaths,
Webster 3,449 cases, 14 90 deaths,
Statewide 386,991 cases 9,421 deaths
Increase 615 8
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)