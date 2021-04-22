COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/22

 

                                           increase            increase

Bienville            1,457 cases, 4         76 deaths,     

Bossier            11,536 cases, 15      260 deaths,    

Caddo              24,211 cases, 35      683 deaths,        

Claiborne           1,275 cases,            49 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,377 cases, 4         63 deaths,       

Lincoln               3,351 cases, 4         85 deaths,  

Natchitoches      3,056 cases,            75 deaths,  

Red River              775 cases,            31 deaths,  

Sabine                2,398 cases, 3         52 deaths,      

Webster              3,449 cases, 14       90 deaths, 

Statewide        386,991 cases        9,421 deaths

Increase                615                        8

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

83
91
103
659
220