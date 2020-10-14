Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/14:
Bienville 549 cases, 7 33 deaths,
Bossier 3,692 cases, 18 111 deaths,
Caddo 9,348 cases, 19 380 deaths,
Claiborne 584 cases, 6 23 deaths,
DeSoto 964 cases, 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,574 cases, 20 48 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,306 cases, 7 26 deaths,
Red River 374 cases, 1 24 deaths,
Sabine 926 cases, 7 14 deaths,
Webster 1,392 cases, 11 32 deaths,
Statewide 173,121 cases, 5,495 deaths
Increase 331 9
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)