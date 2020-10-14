COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/14:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 549 cases, 7            33 deaths, 

Bossier                3,692 cases, 18         111 deaths,  

Caddo                  9,348 cases, 19         380 deaths,    

Claiborne                584 cases, 6            23 deaths,  

DeSoto                    964 cases,              35 deaths,    

Lincoln                 1,574 cases, 20          48 deaths,   

Natchitoches        1,306 cases, 7            26 deaths,   

Red River                374 cases, 1            24 deaths,  

Sabine                     926 cases, 7            14 deaths,     

Webster                1,392 cases, 11          32 deaths,    

Statewide          173,121 cases,          5,495 deaths

Increase                  331                           9

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

78
83
94
614
195