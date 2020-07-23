COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/23

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   5,357 cases,   103   263 deaths     

Bossier                 1,742 cases,     41     53 deaths    

Webster                  733 cases,     12     12 deaths  

Claiborne                186 cases,              10 deaths 

DeSoto                    540 cases,       6     23 deaths    

Bienville                  333 cases,       6     28 deaths  

Lincoln                    571 cases,     15     20 deaths  

Red River                141 cases,       5       9 deaths   

Sabine                     426 cases        9       4 deaths  

Natchitoches           562 cases,     14     15 deaths    

Statewide         101,650 cases,         3,574 deaths

Increase                2,296                      16   

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        258 deaths (as of 7/16)

