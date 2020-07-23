The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
RELATED: The Pandemic: By the Numbers
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/23
increase increase
Caddo 5,357 cases, 103 263 deaths
Bossier 1,742 cases, 41 53 deaths
Webster 733 cases, 12 12 deaths
Claiborne 186 cases, 10 deaths
DeSoto 540 cases, 6 23 deaths
Bienville 333 cases, 6 28 deaths
Lincoln 571 cases, 15 20 deaths
Red River 141 cases, 5 9 deaths
Sabine 426 cases 9 4 deaths
Natchitoches 562 cases, 14 15 deaths
Statewide 101,650 cases, 3,574 deaths
Increase 2,296 16
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 258 deaths (as of 7/16)