MANSFIELD, La. -- There were no positive COVID-19 test results from the 300 people who took advantage of free drive-thru testing Friday, DeSoto Schools Superintendent Clay Corley said Monday.
That means all students at the school will return to in-person learning Tuesday.
Students and staff were tested by the state health department after a number of students started showing flu-like symptoms. The coronavirus has some of the same symptoms.
The school went to virtual-only for Thursday, Friday and today.
“We appreciate the cooperation last week from our families, faculty, and staff as students transitioned to virtual-only learning as a precaution. As always, DeSoto Parish Schools will continue to take extra measures to sanitize all buildings and practice procedures recommended by local and state health officials. We ask that our families continue to practice healthy habits as we all work together to provide amazing opportunities for our children," Corley said in a statement.