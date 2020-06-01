SHREVEPORT, La. – What was supposed to have been the first in-person meeting of the Caddo Parish Commission since the coronavirus pandemic began didn’t happen today as planned.
A lack of a quorum meant the regular monthly work session could not convene. President Mario Chavez told KTBS the six Democrat members did not attend out of safety concerns, which left only the six Republicans in the room. Seven are needed for a quorum.
The work session has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday. It will be held via Zoom.
The commission will take another stab at an in-person meeting for its regular meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday, said Chavez, who added it’s time to get back to business.
Up for discussion at the work session and meeting:
- Amend the bylaws to require entities not a part of the Caddo Parish government to make formal requests when seeking money for their organizations.
- Amend the budget to take $300,000 out of the Oil and Gas Fund to purchase 245,000 masks for the public.
- Consider a resolution limiting funding to only nine non-government organizations (NGO) and suspending all other requests until completion of a revenue analysis to see if additional funds are available. Groups to be funded: Caddo Council on Aging, $75,000; Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, $90,000; Hope Connections, $15,000; MLK CDC, $10,000; Robinson’s Rescue, $25,000; Salvation Army Merkle Center, $25,000; Shreveport Green, $7,500; St. Luke’s Episcopal Mobile Medical, $6,750; SuperMen for Christ, $5,000.
- Consider a resolution asking the Legislature to review enforcement of fines and penalties for violations of the state’s ethics laws.
- Authorizing a proclamation recognizing the senior class of 2020.