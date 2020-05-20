MINDEN, La. -- Meeting attempt No. 7 for the Minden City Council ended like the previous six this month -- no quorum present. That meant no meeting could be held.
As usual, the absences were council members Tericka Williams-Walker and Vincen Bradford. However, unlike the previous meetings, there was communication from one of them.
Mayor Terry Gardner said Bradford texted him about 30 minutes prior to the 11 a.m. meeting to say his health would not allow him to attend. Gardner said he had heard nothing from Walker, so a call was made to her cellphone. It was unanswered.
Gardner called yet another special meeting for 10 a.m. May 27 with only one item on the agenda -- acceptance of a $30,000 airport improvement grant. The city faces a June 1 deadline to get the paperwork into Baton Rouge or lose the money.
Previous agendas have included an appointment of a District A council member, employee hirings and appointment of a new attorney.
Walker and Bradford have not attended a meeting since April.
District Attorney Schuyler Marvin has filed a writ of mandamus against the two, asking a judge to order them to explain why they can't attend the meetings as they are required to. Separate court hearings are set in late June and early July.
Additionally, Gardner has asked Marvin to investigate the absentee members and consider charging them with malfeasance in office.