SHREVEPORT, La. - A tornado touched down in several locations in southeast Shreveport Thursday night. The hardest-hit areas were near the intersection of Youree Drive and Sophia Lane, where five businesses were damaged. Damage also occurred in the residential areas on either side of Youree Drive near this intersection. Damage to residential structures is being assessed this morning.
Thankfully, there were no significant injuries. A large sign fell onto a parked car that had two small children inside. They were quickly rescued by citizens on the scene and were not seriously injured.
First responders were on the scene very quickly and remained in the area overnight to protect the businesses and residents. They were assisted by representatives from the Caddo Parish sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. The Red Cross also mobilized in case they were needed. The Mayor has also been in contact with the Governor this morning, who offered the City any assistance we need.
City crews are out today picking up debris and repairing traffic signals.
Mayor Arceneaux stated, “ we will help to provide assistance to our citizens, and they should call 318-673-2255 to report damages.” Of course, if it is an emergency, please call 911 and you can call 211 for other needs.