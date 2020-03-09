SHREVEPORT, La. - Martin Luther King neighborhood residents told city leaders they are against plans for building the Audrey Lane Apartment Complex.
Home ownership was a common theme discussed at the Shreveport City Council meeting Monday. Residents say they feel the neighborhood will depreciate if more renters move in the area. Others say most residents do not earn enough income for an influx of residential housing to be built.
Councilman Willie Bradford said he believes the proposal will help the entire neighborhood. He mentioned a computer facility as one of the many benefits included. He also offered a simple suggestion to residents who oppose the plan.
"Then all they have to do, is not live there," Bradford said.
The Metropolitan Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor for the apartment complex. However, neighborhood leaders like Irma Rogers, president of the MLK Neighborhood Association, say city leaders misinformed them and she wants answers from the city council.
"Who has done the appropriate due diligence and vetting on the manufacturing of jobs and on the company?" Rogers asked.
A follow-up meeting will be held on Tuesday. Residents say they plan to voice their concerns about the proposal again.